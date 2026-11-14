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A Fair Pour for American Beer
By Sigmund “Sig” Rogich,13 days ago
Over a long career in business and public service, I have witnessed the power of free markets to bring about prosperity. As a lifelong Las Vegan who built Nevada’s largest advertising and public relations firm, I spent years developing market strategies for some of the largest beer distributors and best-known brands in the hospitality industry. I also served as a director of the Tuesday Team, which created the advertising for President Ronald Reagan’s 1984 re-election campaign, and later as a senior assistant to President George H.W. Bush in the West Wing. When it comes to international trade, however, it is not enough for markets to be free. They must also be fair. We have forgotten this important caveat over the years, and many American industries have suffered and even disappeared as a result. One that is suffering right now is the American beer industry.