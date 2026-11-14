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Match Recap | Royals’ Historic Season Comes to a Close as Utah Falls 2-1 at Washington
3 days ago
Washington, D.C. (Saturday, November 14, 2026) – Utah Royals FC’s (14-11-5, 47 points, 7th NWSL) 2026 season came to an end on Saturday night as they fell 2-1 to the Washington Spirit (17-9-4, 55 points, 3rd NWSL) at Audi Field. The hard-fought loss brought Utah’s historic year to a close, with the Spirit advancing to its third consecutive NWSL championship.