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New mosaic mural “The Wonder of Nature” unveiled at Centennial Hills Park
By Warren Tennyson,4 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new mosaic mural now greets visitors at Centennial Hills Park after artist Lee Lanier completed a 30-by-12-foot installation for the city of Las Vegas. Lanier titled the work “The Wonder of Nature.” Created with 2,000 pounds of porcelain and glass tile, the mural features several characters who appreciate and enjoy nature.
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