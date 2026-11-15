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Houston voters approve Prop A to deprioritize marijuana and ban no-knock warrants
By Chris F. Weber,4 days ago
On a humid election night, volunteers stacked folding chairs in a school cafeteria while returns crawled across a laptop screen. The race that drew the loudest cheer was not a contest between candidates. It was a charter question with a short name and a long argument behind it. Houston Prop A asked residents to tell their police department that low level marijuana possession should sit at the bottom of the priority list, and that officers should stop using no knock warrants. The applause was less about celebration than relief. People who had argued for years in church basements and union halls finally had a citywide answer.
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