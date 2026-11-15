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DSU renovates, expands fitness center and Wyatt Gymnasium with new rooms and offerings
By Michael Belcher,4 days ago
CLEVELAND, MS - Delta State University has renovated its fitness center and Wyatt Gymnasium - and now, they're opening new rooms and opportunities. The renovations were funded by a grant from the Bolivar Medical Center Foundation. Improvements include new exercise equipment, flooring, and new and updated spaces for recreation, training,...