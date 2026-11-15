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The Hidden Missouri Town Where Renters Are Living Large For Under $700 A Month
By Jacob Phillips,4 days ago
Most people drive right past West Plains, Missouri without a second thought, and those people are making a tremendous financial mistake. This southern Ozarks town has been quietly offering something that most of Missouri forgot was even possible: a genuinely good life at a price that doesn’t require a second job or a questionable roommate situation.
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