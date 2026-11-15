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College Volleyball (11/14): Nebraska, UNI, Omaha roll to sweeps; Drake, Kansas City fall
By Derek Martin,4 days ago
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Northern Iowa and Omaha picked up straight-set victories, while Drake and Kansas City suffered setbacks during Saturday's regional college volleyball action. Nebraska swept Iowa 3-0, Northern Iowa cruised past Valparaiso 3-0 and Omaha completed a 3-0 sweep of Oral Roberts on Senior Day. Elsewhere, Drake dropped a...