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Huge Win: Hoosiers Defeat Trojans 27-13
By TJ Inman,4 days ago
For the first time in history, the Indiana Hoosiers have defeated the USC Trojans. Despite a number of injuries, the Hoosiers improved to 9-1 as they knocked off the visitors from Southern California 27-13. Grant Wilson started in place of Josh Hoover and gave the offense a shot in the arm, throwing for more than 300 yards with several deep shots dialed up by the coaching staff. Indiana forced a trio of turnovers and limited USC to just 2-11 on third down as they consistently frustrated Lincoln Riley’s talented offense.