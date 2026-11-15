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Louisiana Judge Sentences Former Police Officer & Volunteer Firefighter To Be Castrated For “Worst” Child Sex Abuse Case (MUGSHOT)
By Artist,4 days ago
A Louisiana judge didn’t hold back on the punishment he handed down to a former police officer over horrific sex crimes. Kedreyon Williams will spend the rest of his life in prison for first-degree rape of children between the ages of 8 and 11. Additionally, District Judge Kevin Kimball approved, on prosecutors’ request, Williams’ chemical castration.