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Demand for High-End, Site-Driven Modern Homes Shapes What Clients Seek in an Architecture and Interior Design Firm in Charlotte, NC
12 days ago
Charlotte, NC — November 13, 2026 — Since 2018, Vellum Architecture and Design has built a reputation across Western North Carolina for high-end residential architecture that responds directly to the site it occupies rather than following a fixed aesthetic formula. Now expanding that work further into the Charlotte market, the firm brings the same site-driven philosophy to clients seeking highly individualized residential design. Founding principal Mark Rudolf brings more than 27 years of design experience to the firm, along with a global perspective shaped by projects spanning multiple countries and a portfolio that includes internationally recognized resort properties. Today, that experience informs Vellum's work for clients seeking distinctive custom homes defined by architecture, craftsmanship, and a strong sense of place.