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Private Surf Lessons in Malibu, CA: Top Surf Club Notes Why Parents Value Instructors With Lifeguarding Backgrounds
12 days ago
Malibu, Calif. — November 13, 2026 — For many parents, the most important question about surf instruction is not how quickly their child will stand up on a board, but who will be in the water alongside them. At Malibu Makos Surf Club, that answer has long been the same: instructors with deep ocean backgrounds, many shaped by years of lifeguarding and surfing.