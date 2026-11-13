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Goodberlet Home Services Advises Homeowners on New Nicor Gas Rates
10 days ago
KANKAKEE, IL - November 13, 2026 - PRESSADVANTAGE - Goodberlet Home Services, a family-owned HVAC, plumbing, and electrical company, is advising northern Illinois homeowners on how new Nicor Gas rates taking effect November 16 change the makeup of winter heating bills. The guidance follows the Illinois Commerce Commission's October 15 approval of a settlement in the utility's 2026 rate case.