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LSM Heating Plumbing Electric Expands in Whatcom County With New Bellingham and Ferndale Offices
10 days ago
LYNDEN, WA - November 13, 2026 - PRESSADVANTAGE - The company, known as Lynden Sheet Metal since 1940, took its new name in January and has launched a new website. LSM Heating Plumbing Electric, the Whatcom County contractor known as Lynden Sheet Metal since 1940, has opened offices in Bellingham and Ferndale over the past year, adding to its headquarters in Lynden. The growth follows the company’s name change on January 1 and the launch of a redesigned website at lyndensheetmetal.com this fall.