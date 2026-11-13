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Index Fence Reaches Six Years of BBB Accreditation With A+ Rating
11 days ago
RALEIGH, NC - November 13, 2026 - PRESSADVANTAGE - Better Business Bureau accreditation for Index Fence, first granted on Nov. 4, 2020, reached its six-year mark earlier this month. The residential fence installation company currently holds the BBB's A+ grade, the highest on its A+ through F scale, and is noting the milestone because both records are public and homeowners can check them before hiring a contractor to dig post holes in their yard.