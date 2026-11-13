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LSM Heating Plumbing Electric Offers HomeCare Plan for Whatcom County Homeowners
10 days ago
LYNDEN, WA - November 13, 2026 - PRESSADVANTAGE - LSM Heating Plumbing Electric, a locally owned contractor serving Whatcom County since 1940, offers the HomeCare Plan, a preventive maintenance membership for home heating and cooling equipment, water heaters and gas fireplaces. The plan is built around a yearly maintenance visit meant to catch small problems early and keep equipment running reliably.