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Select Power Expands Backup Generators Lineup and Streamlines Installation for Homeowners
10 days ago
SARASOTA, FL - November 13, 2026 - PRESSADVANTAGE - Select Power has expanded its lineup of backup power solutions and introduced a streamlined installation process designed to keep households fully operational through grid failures of any length. The Sarasota, Florida company announced the developments as part of a broader effort to help homeowners treat standby power as a long-term investment rather than a last-minute purchase.