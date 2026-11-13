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Bandpass Design Highlights Dresden Table for Thanksgiving Dinner and Family Game Night
10 days ago
Edmonds, Washington - November 13, 2026 - PRESSADVANTAGE - As Thanksgiving approaches and families prepare to gather around the dining table, Bandpass Design is drawing attention to a familiar post-meal question: what to do once the plates are cleared. The company's Dresden convertible dining and board game table offers a way for households to move from a holiday dinner directly into an afternoon or evening of board games without leaving the table or rearranging the room.