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CG Formulas Introduces Traditional Moo Doe Herbal Muscle and Joint Body Care to a Wider Audience.
11 days ago
"CG Formulas brings traditional Moo Doe herbal knowledge to modern body care through its Signature Series, Vital Step Collection, and traditional herbal soaks."Drawing on generations of traditional Moo Doe knowledge, CG Formulas brings heritage-inspired herbal muscle and joint body care to active adults seeking everyday comfort, mobility, conditioning, and vitality.