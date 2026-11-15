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Advanced eClinical Training Approved for New Jersey's Eligible Training Provider List
4 days ago
Advanced eClinical Training (ACT), a provider of accelerated, online allied health certification training, announces its approval for inclusion on New Jersey's Eligible Training Provider List (ETPL), administered by the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261114309936/en/. The...