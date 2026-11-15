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Meet the Merchants: Kalaaz Expands With Larger Parsippany Store, Kids Section and New Collections
By Frank L. Cahill,4 days ago
PARSIPPANY — Kalaaz, the family-owned Indian ethnic wear boutique, is the latest local business featured in the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee’s “Meet the Merchants” video series, which spotlights the people behind the township’s small businesses. Mayor Pulkit Desai opens the segment with a message...