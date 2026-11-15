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California could see another round of mammoth waves within days
4 days ago
Mammoth waves that hit the Bay Area on Saturday kicked off what is expected to be a very rough week of swells along the California coast. Weather models are trending much stronger with a midweek storm that could bring similarly large waves - 25 to 35 feet - from a slightly different direction. A slightly more westerly and southerly wave direction could expose different parts of the coast to more significant damage, too, including Santa Cruz.
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