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Historic senior class guides Huskers past Iowa
By Mason Kern,4 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There was little drama, yet tons of emotion at John Cook Arena on Saturday. Nebraska recognized its record-breaking senior class, drawing tears and cheers from teammates and fans. Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, and Laney Choboy were introduced one-by-one following a brisk, 3-set win over Iowa. Nebraska’s four seniors won a conference championship in each year on campus and boast a dominating 126-6 record. Against Big Ten opponents, Nebraska’s seniors have lost only twice over four seasons.