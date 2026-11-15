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Pedestrian struck by vehicle on the Northwest Side, rushed to hospital
By Jessica Warner,4 days ago
SAN ANTONIO - One person was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Bandera on the Northwest Side. San Antonio police Sgt. Kercher said “the red vehicle here was traveling southbound, southbound down Bandera” and “did not see this pedestrian in the roadway.” Kercher described the pedestrian as “a Hispanic male in his 50s.”