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Finally, the Monsters and Morons You've Been Waiting For- "Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein"- Tonight!
12 days ago
We’ve had so many viewers asking why we didn’t show this movie last month- well, it’s because it wasn’t available to us then-but tonight-we have it for you! It’s probably the most requested film we present-and one of the few that our viewers demand to see at least annually! While Universal’s perennial top comedy team had lost some of their box office power, this film teamed them up with some of Universal’s classic monsters, who had also been declining in popularity (at least in the opinion of the studio heads)! Two of the classic monsters are played by the men who established them as horror legends- Bela Lugosi as Dracula and Lon Chaney Jr. as Larry Talbot, the Wolf Man- with the Monster portrayed by Glenn Strange- for the comedic and creepy encounter known as “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein”!