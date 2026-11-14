undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Watch Jameis Winston's Funny 'Who Let the Dogs Out' Hard Count in Video from Giants vs. Commanders - Bleacher Report
By Bleacher Report,13 days ago
As the Giants attempted to draw Washington offsides on fourth down in the fourth quarter of the contest, Winston shouted "Who let the dogs out" at the line of scrimmage as part of his elongated cadence. Jameis Reveals Cadence Origin. Commanders Troll Jameis 🤣. Commanders Beat Giants on TNF 🍿