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The Must-See Public Art on Display in Tokyo During ARTE TOKYO
By Johnny,3 days ago
ARTE TOKYO is a new citywide festival of arts and culture that transforms public spaces across the Japanese capital into an expansive outdoor gallery, bringing together artists, architects, designers, and creative technologists. Running through December 31, the festival centers on three major areas: the waterfront district around Odaiba, the business and cultural hub of Hibiya and Marunouchi, and the creative neighborhoods of Yoyogi and Shibuya.