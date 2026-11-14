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Weather Alert: Heat Advisory
By USVI News,13 days ago
Heat Advisory issued November 14 at 9:51AM AST until November 14 at 5:00PM AST by NWS San Juan PR. Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands. High temperatures or elevated heat indices can worsen symptoms in people with chronic conditions. They can also increase the risk of heat-related illness among individuals sensitive to heat with inadequate cooling or hydration. These risks are highest across coastal areas, lowlands, interior valleys, and urban zones.