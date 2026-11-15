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Fact Check: Texas didn't have more registered voters for 2026 midterm elections than adult citizens
4 days ago
After the Democrats' 2026 midterm electoral victories, a meme accurately showed many counties across Texas had more registered voters than adult citizens. The meme appeared to have used outdated census estimates for the population of Texas, which increased by nearly 2.5 million people between 2020 and 2025. Even still, Snopes could not replicate the meme's alleged findings.
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