undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
9 giant-sized changes Marvel made to Ant-Man after Edgar Wright left
By Brian VanHooker,4 days ago
In May 2014, it was announced that Edgar Wright, best known for movies like Shaun of the Dead and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, would no longer be directing Marvel’s Ant-Man movie. The news was shocking because Wright was not just a director-for-hire like some Marvel filmmakers have been. Wright first began crafting his Ant-Man film with co-writer Joe Cornish in the early 2000s, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was even a thing. When the MCU began to develop, Wright’s Ant-Man was one of the earliest confirmed projects. Wright was even a part of the MCU’s first panel back in 2006.