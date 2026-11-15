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Chillicothe traffic stop ends with felony DWI and resisting arrest charges
By KTTN News,4 days ago
A Braymer man faces two felony charges and a misdemeanor following a traffic stop early Saturday morning, November 14, in Livingston County. Michael Ray McCormick is charged with felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, felony resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while his license was revoked. A Livingston County judge issued an arrest warrant and set bond at $5,000 cash only.
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