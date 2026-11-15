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Chillicothe man accused of assaulting girl, 14, at residence
By KTTN News,4 days ago
A 35-year-old Chillicothe man faces five felony charges following allegations that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at a Chillicothe residence. Zachary Taylor Johnson was charged November 13, 2026, in Livingston County with first-degree sodomy, second-degree statutory sodomy, grooming or enticement of a minor, first-degree sexual abuse, and fourth-degree child molestation. The two sodomy charges were filed as alternatives.