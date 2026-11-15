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Clayton’s Terry Hicks Scores Four Touchdowns, Sets School Record In Championship Win
4 days ago
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, VA – Terry Hicks of Clayton, NC delivered a record-setting performance Saturday, scoring four touchdowns and helping Hampden-Sydney College capture its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference football championship in 12 years. Hicks, a senior running back, rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns while adding another touchdown on...
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