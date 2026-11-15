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TREASURE's "SHOCK" Becomes Their Fastest MV To Hit 100 Million Views
By E Cha,4 days ago
TREASURE has set a personal record with the music video for their new title track!. According to YG Entertainment, on November 14 at approximately 3:50 p.m. KST, TREASURE’s music video for their latest title track “SHOCK” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their fifth music video to do so after “BOY,” “I LOVE YOU,” “JIKJIN,” and “IF I.”