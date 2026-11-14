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Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show returns to Paducah, possibly for final time
By Josh Bayan,4 days ago
PADUCAH — The Paducah Show me Reptile & Exotic Pet show returns to Paducah for what organizers said could potentially be its last year in the city. Coordinator of Show me Reptiles, Sandy Carter, said that despite a low vendor turnout due to them being booked for a variety of other shows around the country, they still saw more guests than anticipated. She said that the community support means everything to the organization.
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