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Football Recap: Elk Grove Takes Down River City in a Playoff Battle + How To Watch
By Team Reports,12 days ago
It can be hard to translate regular season success to the playoffs, but Elk Grove had no problem doing just that on Friday. They breezed past the River City Raiders to the tune of 55-20. The win is more of the same for the Thundering Herd, who have now won five matchups in a row. They allowed 91 points in week zero, and 56 in the four games since.
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