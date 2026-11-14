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Vienna’s Community Informatics Institute Awarded $9,500 Sustainable Communities Grant
13 days ago
The Community Informatics Institute, a nonprofit based in Vienna, has been awarded $9,500 through the Delmarva Power and Delaware Nature Society Sustainable Communities Grant Program. CII was one of only six organizations selected for funding from a pool of 37 applicants, and the only Maryland-based organization to receive an award in this funding cycle.