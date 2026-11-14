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Four Score in Double Figures, but Beavers Best Griffins at Greg Grant Tip-Off Classic
12 days ago
Ewing, N.J. – (11/14/2026) – Gwynedd Mercy University (0-3) finished their stay at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) with this afternoon's Greg Grant Tip-Off Classic contest versus The City College of New York (CCNY) (3-0). The Griffins led off the opening tip-off with back-to-back threes from junior guard Bruce Smith (Philadelphia, Pa.) (3-0, 19:24) and freshman forward Jake Cummiskey (Doylestown, Pa.) (6-0, 18:47), and owned the advantage for most of the second half, 58-57 (5:32), before the Beavers rallied late for a 71-66 (0:01) win. Cummiskey (11 points) was one of four Griffins to finish in double figures, but junior guard Nolan Waldon (Philadelphia, Pa.) led the Red and Gold quartet with 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal.