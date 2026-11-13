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How to Watch Portland Pilots vs. East Texas A&M Lions: Live Stream or on TV
By Data Skrive,4 days ago
The Portland Pilots (3-1) take the court against the East Texas A&M Lions (2-1) on November 13, 2026. On Tuesday, in its last game, Portland beat Hawaii 73-66. With 18 points, James O’Donnell was its leading scorer. East Texas A&M dropped its most recent game to Fairleigh Dickinson, 80-76 in OT, on Wednesday. Alonzo Dodd was its high scorer with 25 points.