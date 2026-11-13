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2 East Texas men get federal prison time for trafficking meth
8 days ago
Two East Texas men were sentenced to federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to trafficking meth. Jarrod Bryan Sheen, 58, of Grand Saline, and Tyson L. Davis, 42, of Wills Point, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Sheen received over eight years in federal prison, while Davis received five years, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.
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