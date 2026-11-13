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Jacqueline Murphy’s Roundtable at AFM | The Stars of The Fixed Mark.
By Jacqueline Murphy,10 days ago
Spencer Jay Kim’s ‘The Fixed Mark’ Launches Festival Run With a Powerful Psychological Drama:. Our Entertainment Today TV Show Host Reporter: Jacqueline Murphy had a 17 minute long, interesting, in-depth Round-table discussion with all the stars from “The Fixed Mark” during the 2026 American Film Market (AFM), at the beautiful new Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California.