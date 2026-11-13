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EMMY AWARD-WINNING ACTRESS: MARABINA JAIMES at AFM With
By Jacqueline Murphy,11 days ago
At The American Film Market (AFM) at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, and The AMC Century City 15 Theatres, both next to each other in Century City, California, we had all of our news team of : Steve Taylor, Doug Nolan, Nina Ameri, and Jacqueline Murphy there, working together to cover all the sessions, movie screenings, and special events that were there- everyday of a full week! So, below is one of those great news stories on AFM.