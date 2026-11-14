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Football Can't Play Spoiler, Drops Finale at Dickinson
4 days ago
The Muhlenberg football team put up a valiant effort on the road in its season finale, taking a lead into the fourth quarter before Dickinson came back for a 34-28 to win. The Red Devils (8-2, 6-1) clinched the Centennial Conference championship with the win but had to come from behind three times to do so. The Mules (5-5, 3-4) held leads of 7-0 and 14-7 in the first half and scored back-to-back touchdowns to open up a 28-21 advantage in the third quarter.