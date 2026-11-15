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Georgia’s deep receiving room gives offense another dimension in win over Missouri
By Layla Nicholson,4 days ago
Georgia’s offense has found success in several different ways throughout the season, but Saturday’s 48-21 win over Missouri showed just how many weapons the Bulldogs have at their disposal. With quarterback Gunner Stockton distributing the ball and receivers making plays across the field, Georgia’s passing attack continued to...