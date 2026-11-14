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Youth movement: Over the past decade, NFL teams are hiring younger head coaches
By Cameron Kritzer,4 days ago
PHOENIX – On Jan. 12, 2017, a wide-eyed, fairly clean-shaven face rocked the NFL coaching ranks with his energetic demeanor and fresh ideas. When the Los Angeles Rams lured Sean McVay, 30, from his job as Washington’s offensive coordinator, he didn’t just make history as the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. He set a trend that has permeated the league for the past decade.