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Tom Hanks’ $760M Mystery Thriller Is Officially Making an HBO Max Comeback
By Jake Hodges,4 days ago
Tom Hanks is never far from a big box office success, and although his recent filmography has proved a mixed bag, his latest big screen release was one of the year's best. As Woody, alongside Buzz (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and the rest of the gang, Hanks returned for a fifth installment in the Toy Story franchise. The fourth film was widely considered the worst of the bunch, so Toy Story 5 had to steer the franchise back to form.