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Scheifele feeling ‘very blessed,’ passes mentor Hawerchuk to set Jets scoring mark
By Tracey Myers,4 days ago
CHICAGO – Mark Scheifele went through the names of Winnipeg Jets past and present, those who helped the forward get to the lofty heights he’s reached with the franchise. “It means a lot,” he said. “It’s pretty incredible. Never thought I’d be here, but honestly just so blessed to play with the players I’ve played with over my career: Blake Wheeler, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, Dustin Byfuglien. Andrew Ladd, Bryan Little. All these guys. I wouldn’t be there without all those guys. Just very blessed.”