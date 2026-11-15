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Profiles and Outcomes of Women with Gestational Diabetes Mellitus in the United States
By Oluwasegun A Akinyemi,4 days ago
Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is a major contributor to adverse pregnancy outcomes both in the United States and globally. As the prevalence of obesity continues to rise, the incidence of GDM is anticipated to increase as well. Despite the significant impact of GDM on maternal and neonatal health, research examining the independent associations between GDM and adverse outcomes remains limited in the U.S. context.