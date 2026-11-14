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Football Hosts Warner on Senior Night
12 days ago
The Keiser Seahawks close out the 2026 regular season, hosting the Warner Royals on Saturday, November 14. Game time from the Keiser Football Field is set for 6:00 PM. The game will be broadcast on The Sun Digital Network and the Keiser Sports Network. The game will also air on ESPN 106.3. Chris Talt (play-by-play) and Tyler Carmona (color analyst) will call the action. Pregame starts at 5:30 PM.