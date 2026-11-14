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Football dominates in crucial 49-7 win against SMU
By Will O’Neal,12 days ago
Going into Saturday’s matchup between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs, anticipation was high for a game between two ACC powerhouse programs. Both schools were chasing Miami in an attempt to make the ACC Championship game held in Charlotte, N.C. on Dec. 5. With the season entering its closing stages, Wake Forest and SMU were also both looking to secure a spot in the College Football Playoffs.