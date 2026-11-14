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Statement from Congressman Nick Langworthy on the National Aviation Groundstop
13 days ago
The national groundstop was lifted at 840pm on November 13. From the Office of Congressman Nick Langworthy, photo from Buffalo International Airport. “As chairman of the Aviation Safety Caucus, I have for years called for the modernization of our FAA infrastructure. This latest disruption underscores why we can no longer afford to put that work off. Modernizing our air traffic control system comes at a significant cost, but the cost of continued failure is far too high.